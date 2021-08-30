  2. Kia
  3. Sorento News
Official

2022 Kia Sorento starts at $30,665

A few tech changes and expanded lineup with more X-Line models

Aug 30th 2021 at 10:22AM
We were pleased when we found out the 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV will make it to the U.S. Kia is keeping pricing for the plug-in hybrid a secret until closer to market launch, but the South Korean automaker has opened the taps on pricing for the rest of the 2022 Sorento line. That's a larger lineup than in 2021 with the addition of a front-wheel-drive hybrid trim, and the EX and S trims getting X-Line models thanks to heavy uptake of the X-Line. For a refresher, the X-Line mods include chunkier bumpers with simulated skid plates, stout roof rails, an extra inch of ground clearance, and dark gray 20-inch wheels. The X-Line was introduced as a single model for 2021, available only with the 2.5-liter turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive.

The other changes are the new Kia oval badge appearing throughout, a 10.25-inch touchscreen becoming standard on all models starting with the S trim, and the SX-P trim coming standard with 14-way power-adjustable memory seats with thigh extenders, and heated second-row captain's chairs.

The 2022 Sorento prices along with differences (in parentheses) from last year, all the figures below inclusive of the $1,175 destination charge:

  • Sorento LX: $30,665 ($100)
  • Sorento S: $34,165 ($400)
  • Sorento X-Line S AWD: $35,465 (new this year)
  • Sorento EX: $36,565 ($400)
  • Sorento X-Line EX AWD: $40,265 (new this year)
  • Sorento SX: $39,365 ($200)
  • Sorento SX-P: $42,265 ($500, formerly the SX Prestige)
  • Sorento X-Line SX-P AWD: $44,265 ($500) 
  • Sorento Hybrid S: $35,165 
  • Sorento Hybrid EX: $37,165 (new this year)
  • Sorento Hybrid EX AWD: $39,465

Adding all-wheel drive adds $1,800 for most models. Sending power to the rear axle on the S trim costs $2,000 because it adds the X-Line changes, and $2,000 likewise separates the SX-P drivetrains. The EX needs a whopping $3,700 to add all-wheel drive. 

The engine lineup carries over, staring with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque shifted through an eight-speed automatic. The 2.5-liter turbo four one rung above pushes out 281 hp and 311 lb-ft. The hybrid pairs a 1.6-liter four-cylinder with an electric motor to make 277 combined horsepower, shifting through a six-speed automatic.

