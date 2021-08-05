This month of Editors' Picks saw a couple of enthusiast vehicles awarded the honor. The first of those two is the new Ford Bronco. We've had our hands on a number of Bronco variants, and can say without a doubt that it's an off-roader you're going to like. Yes, it'd be great if they were widely available, though that will come in time. Beyond this, we also saw a couple of family-friendly crossovers get the nod. The most notable of these is Mercedes' new GLB-Class. The little, rounded cube is as cute and good to look at as it is useful and pleasing to drive. We suspect it's going to be a winner. In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in May that earned an Editors’ Pick. 2021 Ford Bronco

Quick take: The new Supra fulfills the mission of being a super fun and lively sports car. It may not be a Toyota underneath, but there's no arguing with how great it is to both look and drive. Score: 7.5 What it competes with: Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Porsche 718 Cayman, Jaguar F-Type, BMW M2 Pros: Super quick, superb styling, very fun to drive Cons: Boring interior, outdated tech, four-cylinder model is a rung below From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "Setting aside any discussions of who truly made the Toyota Supra, the bottom line is that this two-door coupe is a serious hoot to drive. It's dialed-in to be a driver's car, and any enthusiast will have a ball from behind the wheel. Do I wish there was a manual available? Yes, but the eight-speed auto is a good one, and the car as a whole is a rockstar. Just get the six-cylinder, because you're better off with something else for the four-cylinder's price. News Editor Joel Stocksdale — "I've had some brief time with a Supra on track, and it's a lively little thing. It reacts quickly and feels a bit tail happy. It also has a layer of BMW numbness that's a bit disappointing. But aside from that (and the weird buffeting with the windows down), it's quite a bit of fun." In-depth analysis: 2021 Toyota GR Supra First Drive | More power is good — who knew? Related video: