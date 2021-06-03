Editors' Picks May 2021 | BMW M3, Toyota Camry and some hot Golfs

We awarded Editors’ Picks status to a number of performance cars this month, but a couple more regular sedans won out, too. April saw us recognize four models, but that increases to six for May. As the weather warms up here in Michigan, we tend to get into the sports cars that we missed driving all winter, resulting in a sports car-heavy month of testing. That explains why the list this month is so heavy on sports cars and hot hatches. In case you missed our previous couple Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in May that earned the honor of being an Editors’ Pick. 2021 Toyota Camry

Quick take: With engaging dynamics and distinctive styling, the GTI remains the standard for enthusiast hatches. Score: 8 What it competes with: Honda Civic Si, Hyundai Veloster N, Kia Forte GT, Mazda3 Turbo Pros: Quick, handles well, engaging, superb styling Cons: Troublesome tech, a tad pricey From the editors: Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore — “The Golf GTI serves a niche market of enthusiasts who seek out and embrace its heritage and attributes. All of that comes through in the Mk 8 generation, which is engaging, attractive and fun to drive in nearly all circumstances. It sounds, shifts and looks exactly how the GTI should. The new digital interior is attractive, and the plaid seats are a symbol of the GTI's endearing ability to evolve, yet remain true to itself." In-depth analysis: 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review | Straight out of central casting 2022 Volkswagen Golf R