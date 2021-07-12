2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion Edition is, well, distinctive

Limited-edition models that mainly boil down to a special color combination usually aren't very interesting. That's not the case with the 2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion Edition. Don't confuse interesting for attractive, though, as that doesn't quite seem appropriate for this luxury crossover either.

The formula for this X5 is simple. It features a satin black paint scheme, but the vertical slats in the grille are painted a lurid red, which is matched by red brake calipers. It certainly stands out against the black canvas, and we're not sure if it looks more like the X5 put on some lip stick, or if it was caught in the middle of eating the neighbor's cat. And if it's the latter, maybe it should be called the ALF Edition. Other exterior features include the more aggressive M Sport bumpers and side skirts, 22-inch wheels and M Sport exhaust

The black and red scheme continues inside with black leather and red piping and stitching. Carbon fiber trim adorns the dash anywhere that leather doesn't, and the shifter and iDrive controller have been upgraded to the fancy glass versions.

All of this comes in the xDrive40i, which is the six-cylinder all-wheel-drive version. Only 350 examples will be sold in the U.S., and it can be yours for $83,295. Now before you jump in on it, we would like to point out that you can buy a fully loaded X5 xDrive40i, which would have many more features and can be painted in other colors, for $79,595. Or, for only $100 more than the Black Vermilion, you could have the V8-powered M50i. But hey, if you want an exclusive car that looks like it's eating neighborhood pets, it's your money.

