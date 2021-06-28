VW ID. Buzz spy photos give us our best look at the retro electric van

We got a glimpse at a nearly undisguised VW ID. Buzz over the weekend, but now we have professional spy photos of a very similar prototype to check out. The retro electric van still maintains most of the distinct cues from the concept, but there are various exterior changes. We also get a look inside, and it seems to borrow heavily from the existing ID. models.

At the front, we can see the rounded face and smiling hood of the concept, though that hood is broader and doesn't reach as far down the front. The headlights look pretty similar, and they wrap around the corners into the crease that marks where a two-tone paint job would split. Those lights are now joined by a chrome strip, and the badge has been moved up to intersect the strip more like other ID. cars. Unlike the concept, some conventional fog lights have been tucked into the corners of the bumpers. The diamond grille openings carry over, but are quite a bit larger.

In profile, more subtle changes are visible. The overall shape is close to the concept, but we can see that hood sticks out farther from the windshield. It looks like the pillars between the windows will probably be blacked-out instead of highlighted in colors, and the rear pillars have been significantly slimmed down. Interestingly, this prototype doesn't have a driver-side door, so it may be delivery panel-van variant, which is something VW teased at one point.

The back is probably the most different part of the exterior. It's much flatter and more squared-off than the concept. It also now bears an aerodynamic spoiler at the top. The rear license plate has been moved out of the bumper area up higher on the hatch, but it's still low on the hatch to maintain the concept's look.

As for the interior, things look like pretty conventional ID., at least so far. The steering wheel, instrument cluster and infotainment system are straight out of VW's current electric offerings. With that being said, all those components are bolted to a rudimentary plastic dashboard with switches and vents that definitely aren't production. So it's likely that VW is still working on the interior. We'll be watching other prototypes to see what interior changes come around. The concept featured a super minimalist dash with a big screen that flipped up from the center console. We aren't expecting quite something that wild, but possibly something inspired by that look.

We're getting closer to the ID. Buzz's reveal time of next year. It will go on sale the year after. We expect it will borrow its drivetrain from other ID. models with either a single motor and rear-wheel drive or dual motors for all-wheel drive.

