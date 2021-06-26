VW ID.Buzz prototype appears with near-production body in spy photos

Spy photos of the upcoming VW ID.Buzz electric minivan have, so far, been test mules with modified Transporter bodies. But now a couple photos shared on Twitter by user Cole Marzen give us our first look at a Buzz with what seems to be the body it will sport on dealerships. It certainly is similar to the concept, though there are a few noteworthy changes.

The 2023/24 Volkswagen I.D. Buzz has been spied with its production body for the very first time. In addition, the van will ride on top of the company’s scalable MEB architecture and it will be offered with over 250 miles of electric range. #Volkswagen #IDBuzz pic.twitter.com/UID9GAH6nG — Cole Marzen (@cole_marzen) June 25, 2021

At the front of the ID.Buzz, the hood panel looks broader than on the concept. The badge is a bit smaller and sits higher up where it intersects a chrome strip between the headlights. This is likely to provide more of a family connection to the rest of the ID. line. Lower down, we can see some air curtain inlets, and what look like fog lights and a fairly large grille. But it's possible those are just stickers to help disguise the van. It's hard to say for sure with the low resolution of the images.

Moving to the side, the headlights still wrap around into the sharp crease that will be perfect for offering two-tone paint jobs. In fact, that crease is even more pronounced than on the concept. The greenhouse looks pretty similar to the concept, too, though the rear pillar is significantly thinner.

The rear looks surprisingly conventional with more squared-off corners and an aerodynamic spoiler over the hatch. The concept, in contrast, had a more rounded and bubbly backside. But the crease continues its way around, and the license plate is mounted low down to preserve some of the classic van look.

The production ID.Buzz will be revealed next year, with sales starting in 2023 as a 2024 model. We expect it will borrow its powertrains from the ID.4, offering either rear-wheel drive with a single motor or all-wheel drive with dual motors.

