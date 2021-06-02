There's no shortage of off-road focused Toyota Tacoma trims, and two of them are getting even more capability. The 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Tacoma Trail Edition each feature a number of updates that make them more ready for dirt and rocks than before.

The TRD Pro is the ultimate Tacoma off-roader, and its updates come with the suspension. The suspension lift has increased by about half an inch over last year. Compared with a regular Tacoma, it sits 1.5 inches higher up front and half an inch higher at the back. It also gets special forged-aluminum upper control arms at the front to keep the suspension geometry correct with the increased suspension travel. The added height improves approach, breakover and depature angles, which are 36.4, 26.6 and 24.7 degrees respectively. The TRD Pro naturally gets some carryover upgrades, too, such as custom skid plates, Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks, a cat-back exhaust and LED headlights and fog lights.

Besides suspension changes, the TRD Pro also gets some appearance changes. Most prominent is this year's exclusive color, Electric Lime Metallic (though less eye-searing hues are available, including Super White, Magnetic Gray and Midnight Black). It has new hood graphics, badging and new TRD Pro stampings in the bed sides. Newly designed black wheels are also included and wrapped in all-terrain tires.