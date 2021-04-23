General Motors has renewed its trademark of the Cheyenne nameplate used for decades by Chevrolet. The move fuels speculation that Wyoming's capital will again share its name with a truck on the American market in the not-too-distant future.

Spotted by enthusiast website Muscle Car & Trucks, the trademark application was filed by General Motors in April 2021. It protects the name Cheyenne and points out it's for "motor land vehicles, namely, trucks." In other words, don't expect to see a rugged Bolt Cheyenne with woodgrain trim, or a Cowboy State-themed Corvette Cheyenne.

Beyond that, what Chevrolet has in mind is anyone's guess. It could expand the Silverado's palette of trim levels (or the Colorado's) with one called Cheyenne. Alternatively, as Muscle Car & Trucks speculates, it could also use the nameplate on a new addition to its range, like an entry-level pickup aimed at the Hyundai Santa Cruz, the Honda Ridgeline, and the upcoming Ford Maverick. Pickups are in hot demand, so launching another would make sense.

General Motors hasn't commented on the trademark filing. Keep in mind a trademark registration is not a guarantee that a model is on its way. Carmakers routinely file trademarks to prevent their peers and rivals from snatching dormant nameplates; Chevrolet might simply want to ensure that Ram doesn't complement the 1500 Laramie with a 1500 Cheyenne. It's also worth noting Cheyenne is the name of the Silverado Heavy Duty in Mexico, though the trademark was granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which has no authority abroad.

What's in a name?

Chevrolet introduced the Cheyenne nameplate for the 1971 model year to denote an upscale trim level launched to replace the Custom Sport Truck (CST) package. Initially offered only on the C/K-series pickup (pictured above), and later added to models like the K5 Blazer, the bundle included a bench seat, trim-specific upholstery and carpet, a Custom steering wheel, cab-mounted cargo lights, bright exterior trim, and an assortment of emblems. Woodgrain-look panels could be added to the exterior, too. Chevrolet gradually phased out the Cheyenne nameplate from its regular-production lineup, but it has put it on two concepts since the turn of the millennium. One was a burly pickup unveiled at the 2003 Detroit Auto Show; the second was a hot-rodded Silverado presented at SEMA in 2013.