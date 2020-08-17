Residents of Laramie, Wyoming, will soon lose one of their claims to fame, according to a recent report. Ram's upmarket 1500 Laramie Longhorn will allegedly become the Limited Longhorn for the 2021 model year.

Without citing sources, enthusiast website Mopar Insiders reported the name change, and explained it brings the truck closer to the range-topping Limited trim in the minds of consumers. As the publication pointed out, the Laramie Longhorn and the Limited both offer a generous serving of chrome trim, LED headlights, and fender flares, among other features. And, while the Laramie Longhorn isn't the range's flagship, it coddles buyers with a luxury-car-like cabin that features soft leather upholstery and real wood trim on the dashboard.

2021 will also bring more in-car technology, still according to the Mopar Insiders report, including an Enhanced Trailer Tow Package that bundles an integrated trailer brake controller, trailer reverse steering controls, a tire pressure monitoring system for the trailer, and a trailer light check function. Motorists will also benefit from a customizable head-up display, a digital rear-view mirror, and Off-Road Pages for the Uconnect infotainment system. It's reasonable to assume that these features will be offered on other trims, too.

What remains to be seen is how the updates will affect the truck's pricing. As of writing, the 2020 1500 carries a base price of $33,840 for a rear-wheel drive Tradesman model, and tops out at $59,110 when buyers select a four-wheel drive Limited. The Laramie Longhorn that is allegedly being replaced costs $53,335 with rear-wheel drive. Note all of the aforementioned figures include the mandatory $1,695 destination charge.

The spokesperson Autoblog contacted wouldn't confirm or deny the rumor. All we learned is that Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will announce its 2021 updates on September 1, 2020. Stay tuned for more, then.

