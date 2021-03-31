Range Rover gets even more posh with SVAutobiography Ultimate editions

Land Rover is fending off a growing list of rivals by taking the Range Rover, its flagship model, even further upmarket. It released a special-edition trim named Ultimate that gains a specific two-tone look, a long list of luxurious interior features, and a price tag that makes Maybach's first series-produced SUV look like a bargain.

Buyers can choose whether they want to spoil their passengers with a long-wheelbase Ultimate or enjoy the drive with a short-wheelbase Dynamic model. Both are finished in a newly-developed color called Orchard Green with contrasting Narvik Black paint on the roof and on the door mirrors plus a sprinkling of cooper-colored accents.

Opening either front door reveals a copper-plated SV emblem embedded into the B-pillar; it's a subtle reminder that Land Rover's SV Bespoke team designed the Ultimate. Rear-seat passengers traveling in the long-wheelbase model are treated to power-closing rear doors, over 46 inches of legroom, plus reclining seats that are heated, cooled, and fitted with a hot stone massage function. If you're in it to relax, you can make yourself comfortable with calf and foot rests. If you're conducting business, tray tables turn the Ultimate into an on-the-go desk. SV Bespoke also added a full-length center console with a Zenith timepiece and a refrigerated compartment.

Land Rover recommends ordering the Ultimate with a type of leather called Vintage Tan (pictured). Alternatively, customers can select the hide of their choice from a catalog provided by Italian firm Poltrana Frau.

Power for the Ultimate comes from a 5.0-liter V8 supercharged to 557 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It spins the four wheels via a paddle-shifted eight-speed automatic transmission. Dynamic models benefit from a slightly lower suspension system and a more responsive steering system for sharper handling.

Pricing for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Ultimate starts at $189,250 including a $1,350 destination charge. The long-wheelbase model is priced at $219,850. For context, the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 starts at $161,550, while Bentley charges about $176,000 for the Bentayga. Land Rover has confirmed to Autoblog that the Ultimate production will be unlimited.

If it's lucky, the Ultimate might cross paths with the limited-edition Fifty in a Land Rover showroom. Only 1,970 units of the Fifty will be made to commemorate the Range Rover's 50th birthday. And, both are likely among the final special variants of the current-generation Range Rover. Our spies have already spotted the fifth-generation model testing around the world, and we expect it will make its global debut in the next 12 months.