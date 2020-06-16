The emblematic Range Rover is turning 50 in 2020, and Land Rover is marking the occasion by releasing a limited-edition model appropriately named Fifty. It receives a handful of edition-specific trim pieces, it's available in one of three gorgeous colors borrowed from the original model's palette, and it packs a V8 in its engine bay.

Developed primarily to give buyers a less rudimentary alternative to the Series II, the original Range Rover made its public debut in 1970 as a two-door, four-wheel drive model that offered excellent off-road capability without sacrificing on-road comfort. Five decades, four generations, and over a million units later, the Range Rover is one of the most recognizable SUVs on the market. Land Rover built the Fifty model on these solid foundations.

Starting with the posh Autobiography trim, stylists added exterior accents finished in Auric Atlas and created a pair of 22-inch alloy wheel designs that help the Fifty stand out from the standard Range Rover. The rectangular Fifty emblem found on the fenders, the headrests, and the dashboard was penned by Gerry McGovern, the head of the company's design department. Buyers can order the Fifty with a regular or a long wheelbase.

The standard color palette consists of four shades called Carpathian Grey, Rosello Red, Aruba, and Santorini Black. Alternatively, Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team re-created three colors offered on the original Range Rover (pictured below). They're named Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold, and Davos White, respectively, and they'll be available in "extremely limited numbers," according to the British company.