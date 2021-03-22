Jeep debuts four new concepts at the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari

There's no doubt that the most interesting vehicle that Jeep will haul to Moab for the annual all-things-off-road celebration that is the Easter Jeep Safari is the electric Magneto concept. It's so unique, in fact, that we wrote all about it in a separate story that you can read here. But the electric concept with the mutant-themed name isn't the only fresh off-roader that Jeep is unveiling at Moab. In addition to a few machines that were previously seen, there are three new concepts that we'll break out down below. Jeepster Beach concept

Besides the Magneto, the Jeepster Beach is probably the coolest vehicle Jeep is bringing to Moab. The concept pairs the retro bodywork of a 1968 Jeepster Commando with the chassis and running gear of a fully modern 2021 Jeep Wrangler. For those unaware, Jeep says "the Jeepster Commando was the first compact four-wheel-drive vehicle with an automatic transmission." Tongue firmly in cheek, the automaker adds that "unlike the Jeep CJs of its day, it boasted modern amenities, such as doors, roll-up side glass, a heater and roof, as standard equipment." The Jeepster Beach is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that has received an "SRT tune" that increases output to 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic sends power to all four wheels through a stock Wrangler Rubicon transfer case with a low 4:1 range appropriate for rock crawling. The restomod is painted in a two tone Hazy IPA and Zinc Oxide color scheme. Inside, low-back bucket seats are swathed in red leather and the carpet was removed. There's only two perches, with the rear seat replaced with a chrome, four-point safety cage. Jeep Red Bare Gladiator Rubicon concept

The Jeep Red Bare Gladiator Rubicon isn't all that different from all the Gladiators that are currently sitting idle at a dealership near you. It's painted Fire Cracker Red, a stock Gladiator color, and is finished with matte black exterior highlights and a custom Katzkin black leather interior. It's lifted with a two-inch kit from the Mopar catalog and 17-inch matte black wheels with 37-inch BFG mud-terrain tires. Power for the Red Bare comes from a stock 3.0-liter turbocharged diesel V6, routed to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The front and rear Dana 44 axles are regeared with 4.88 ratios, and combined with the Rubicon transfer case, the truck boasts a 91:1 crawl ratio. Make sure to check out the awesome plaid upholstery, and be sure to let Jeep know if you'd like to see something like that make it into production. We know we would. Jeep Orange Peelz Wrangler concept