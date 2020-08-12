The annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, may not have materialized this year, but fortunately for off-road fans, those plans fell through long after Jeep finished prepping its usual batch of wild concepts. Its not uncommon for Jeep to bring some far-out concoctions to its annual trail party, but for 2020, Jeep took that notion quite literally.

The Jeep Gladiator Farout concept applies the expedition truck theme to its pickup, but with a bit of a twist. As hinted at by the name, the Farout concept ostensibly enables trips even deeper into the wilderness thanks to its new fuel-efficient 3.0-liter EcoDiesel six. All the fundamentals are here, including a 16-foot deployable rooftop tent, a two-inch lift from Jeep Performance Parts, 17-inch matte-finish wheels wrapped in 37-inch mud-terrains, a modified Rubicon bumper with a 12,000-pound Warn winch and Fox performance suspension upgrades.

And then there's the paint. It's called "Earl." Say hello to Earl, everybody.

"Although we didn’t get to celebrate in Moab this year with our latest round of concept vehicles, we’re pleased to introduce the Jeep Farout concept today as a vehicle that blends Gladiator EcoDiesel’s fuel efficiency with an area of features fans of overlanding will love," said Jeep boss Jim Morrison in the announcement. "Building on the popularity of last year’s Gladiator Wayout concept, and as overlanding continues to grow in popularity, this year’s Farout concept is another opportunity to gather feedback from our passionate customer base."

2019's concepts were largely Wrangler-based — even the trucks — but the Wayout was an exception in that it started life as Gladiator Rubicon. Jeep added a rooftop tent, 37-inch tires on 17-inch painted steel wheels, and a two-inch lift kit. It also received a 12,000-pound rated Warn winch attached up front and a snorkel for water fording purposes.

So, what's the difference between Wayout and Farout? Well, Jeep didn't put an exact figure on the EcoDiesel's range advantage, but based on the EPA's estimates for a Wrangler Unlimited, we expect Farout should be good for about 25% more distance traveled on a single tank of fuel. Not bad, right?