Porsche: Electrified cars will represent 80% of its sales in 2030

Porsche confirmed it will not pelt the 911 into EV territory, but it announced that electrified cars will represent at least 80% of its global sales by 2030. It also pledged to become entirely CO2-neutral by that year.

Company CEO Oliver Blume told Autoblog that EVs will represent a big chunk of Porsche's electrified sales by 2030, though plug-in hybrids will remain part of the range. And, the 911 will account for most of the non-electrified 20%. It will play in both camps, though: Blume said the next-generation model will likely get a hybrid variant.

As of writing, there are two electric cars in the Porsche lineup: the Taycan sedan and the recently-introduced Taycan Cross Turismo wagon. We know that the next-generation Macan will exclusively be offered as an EV and is expected to make its debut in 2022, and additional Taycan offshoots remain on the table. An electric, Cayenne-like SUV is on the horizon, too. Launching more EVs will help Porsche achieve CO2 neutrality in under 10 years.

Porsche's German factories are already CO2-neutral, because they're powered by renewable energy and bio-gas. Looking ahead, it will ask its suppliers to make the same commitment — even the ones it buys battery cells from.

Speaking of suppliers, Porsche made headlines this month when it increased the stake it holds in Rimac to 24%. Lutz Meschke, the deputy chairman of Porsche's executive board and the company's board member for finance and IT, called the 11-year-old Croatian firm a valuable partner, pointing out that the company still has the start-up spirit, but he confirmed that there are no plans to buy more of it. "It is not our intention to control Rimac."

Maintaining a profit margin of about 15% while investing in electrification is difficult; going hybrid and electric saps resources. Porsche isn't worried about its profitability, and it's open to exploring other revenue streams, like digital services (including over-the-air e-commerce) and flying taxis, which it's developing jointly with Boeing.

"Mobility in big cities will change significantly in the next couple of years. With autonomous driving, we have to define a new role for Porsche regarding the mobility in these cities. Therefore, it's very important to think about different possibilities to take part in this new business, and that could be vertical mobility," Meschke predicted.

Porsche isn't in the air yet, and it's keeping its feet on the ground. Meschke recognized that limited-edition cars, like the 911 Speedster, are "a very important pillar" of the range, and he announced the firm will "invest a lot" into launching new variants of its current cars in the coming years. In other words: stay tuned, enthusiasts.

