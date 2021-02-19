Another Green Episode | Autoblog Podcast #665

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and West Coast Editor James Riswick for an episode dedicated to electric cars. First, they talk about what they've been driving, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the new base, rear-wheel-drive Porsche Taycan as well as the Polestar 2. Then they dive into some green news, including the reveal of the Audi E-Tron GT, the new Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV and plans to go electric by companies like General Motors and Jaguar Land Rover.
- What we're driving:
- News
- 2022 Audi E-Tron GT revealed as sporty, electric cousin to Porsche Taycan
- 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV introduced along with revised Bolt EV
- General Motors sets goal of being carbon neutral, largely electric by 2035
- Jaguar to sell all-electric cars by 2030, and six electric Land Rovers coming in next five years
