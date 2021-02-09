2022 Audi E-Tron GT revealed as sporty, electric cousin to Porsche Taycan

We loved the look and the thinking behind the Audi E-Tron GT when the concept car debuted at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. With its four-door coupe styling and special performance touches from Audi Sport, the E-Tron GT promised to be a stunner if it adhered to the spirit of that show car. Now, Audi has fully unveiled the production version of its all-electric grand touring car, and those who liked the concept ought to be pleased.

The E-Tron GT comes in two trims: the E-Tron GT Quattro, and the higher-performance RS E-Tron GT. Both get all-wheel drive via a pair of electric motors, and a 93-kilowatt-hour battery (of which 86 kWh is actually usable) good for 300 miles of driving range on Europe’s generous WLTP testing cycle. Sharing the Porsche Taycan’s 800-volt battery architecture, the E-Tron GT can charge at up to 270 kW, which can charge the pack from 5% to 80% in 22.5 minutes.

The E-Tron GT Quattro’s front motor provides 175 kW (235 horsepower), while the rear makes 320 kW (429 hp), putting total output normally peaks at 350 kW (469 hp) and 465 pound-feet of torque. Launch control boosts net output to 390 kW (523 hp) for a period of 2.5 seconds. As such, it can do 0-60 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds. Max speed is 152 mph.

The RS model, which features a more powerful rear motor (335 kW/450 hp), boasts a net 440 kW (590 hp) and 612 lb-ft., with launch control raising power temporarily to 475 kW (637 hp). It’ll do 0-60 in just 3.1 ticks (a tenth of a second quicker than the Audi R8 V10 Performance), with a top speed of 155 mph.

The rear motor for both versions employs a two-speed gearbox to help with both efficiency and performance. In Efficiency Mode, the car uses second gear as much as possible, while Sport Mode starts off in first gear, and holds onto it until around 62 mph.

The E-Tron GT’s appearance is true to the concept with only minor changes, such as smaller mirrors and the inclusion of door handles. Its sleek, four-door coupe form is also functional, with a slippery drag coefficient of 0.24. Where the sloping roofline terminates in the rear lives a deployable spoiler with two positions, called Eco and Dynamic. Eco minimizes drag, while Dynamic sacrifices some efficiency in order to minimize rear-end lift. The E-Tron GT’s wheels, offered in sizes ranging from 19 to 21 inches, are also optimized for aerodynamics.

Audi promises handling prowess to match the E-Tron GT’s looks and mechanical performance. With a low-mounted battery pack — and the RS model’s carbon fiber roof — it benefits from a low center of gravity. It’s electric all-wheel-drive system can shift torque entirely to the front or rear as needed. Both models have optional all-wheel steering, which can angle the rear wheels up to 2.8 degrees. Both feature controlled damping, and an adaptive air suspension is standard on the RS, and optional on the Quattro model. The Quattro come standard with a locking rear differential to help improve traction. Optional on the Quattro and standard on the RS is a controlled differential with variable locking (from 0% to 100%) for even greater control in more extreme situations where grip is a crucial yet uneven commodity.

The E-Tron GT’s interior is driver-focused, with a low seating position and a wide center console separating the front seats. Audi offers a leather-free interior, using sustainable and recycled materials instead. If you need it, you can still opt for a leather interior offered in a variety of colors. The flat-bottom steering wheel comes wrapped in Alcantara, with leather optional. The dash features a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen angled toward the driver.

The 2022 Audi E-Tron GT Quattro will start at $99,900 plus destination fees (which aren’t confirmed for the 2022 model year) for the Premium Plus trim, while the Prestige trim starts at $107,100. The Audi RS E-Tron GT will cost $139,900 plus destination.

They are expected to go on sale this summer, and should be eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax incentive.

