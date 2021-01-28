Upcoming Genesis electric crossover caught in spy photos

When the Hyundai Motor Group revealed its E-GMP electric platform, the company made it clear that it would underpin vehicles from every brand. The Ioniq 5 will be the first, and we'll see it fully unveiled soon. We've also seen spy shots of the Kia crossover that will come soon after. Now we have spy photos of a Genesis testing that we believe also uses the platform.

We suspect it's an E-GMP car based on its proportions. It's a bit tall with a relatively short length. It mirrors that of both the Ioniq 5 and upcoming Kia EV that we've seen. It's definitely a Genesis, though, and not one of the other brands. We can see the signature split headlights at the front, as well as the wide taillights at the rear. The detailed, flowing, spindly wheel spokes are very Genesis, too. We can just make out the tip of the pentagonal grille shared on all Genesis cars. That grille is positioned much lower in the front fascia than most of the brand's cars, though.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Genesis EV appears to have the crossover "coupe" shape that luxury automakers love. It's highlighted by the dramatically upswept window sills on the rear doors. We have no doubt that the vehicle will also have a hatchback rear opening, too. Also interesting are the mirrors, which are extremely thin. They may actually be camera supports like those used on the Audi E-Tron. We doubt they'll be offered as a standalone feature in the U.S., though, due to regulations here.

With the Ioniq 5 being revealed very soon, and the first E-GMP Kia EV debut coming in a few months, we would expect the Genesis to be shown a little after the Kia. We could see its reveal coming in the fall as the 2021-2022 auto show season starts up. Because this Genesis will be using the E-GMP platform, it will likely have a pair of electric motors providing a rear-drive-biased experience. Hyundai has claimed that E-GMP cars could make enough power to provide 0-60 mph times of 3.5 seconds. The platform also supports 800-volt fast charging at a rate of 350-kW.

