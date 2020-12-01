Hyundai Motor Group reveals the E-GMP modular electric platform

Just as Volkswagen has the MEB platform for its ID. line of electric cars, Hyundai Motor Group is launching a modular architecture of its own. It's called E-GMP for "electric-global modular platform," and the motor and battery powertrain is called PE for "power electric." These components will underpin models from Hyundai, Kia, Genesis and the new Ioniq brand. The first to launch with it will be the Ioniq 5.

One of the interesting aspects of this platform is that it will be designed with rear-wheel drive in mind. Like VW's and Tesla's EVs, the basic layout will feature a rear-mounted motor powering those back wheels, and the battery pack fits in the floor between the wheels. All-wheel drive will be available on some of these models with the addition of a second, front-mounted motor. That front motor will be able to mechanically disconnect from the front drive axles when not needed, allowing for less mechanical drag and more efficient driving.

Hyundai is promising impressive performance from the E-GMP and its batteries and motors. The company claims that a car built on the platform could be capable of 0-62 mph sprints of 3.5 seconds with a top speed of about 162 mph. This will vary depending on motors, and Hyundai Motor Group revealed that there are three outputs of motor in development. Maximum range is expected to be 311 miles on the WLTP cycle. Hyundai didn't give exact power outputs or battery capacity in kWh, though. The battery pack is made up of standardized modules that can be added or subtracted depending on the needs of the vehicle, and the individual cells are pouch-type, similar to what GM is using in its Ultium batteries. The E-GMP cars will also support fast charging up to 800V and 350kW, so an 80% charge from empty could happen in just 18 minutes. Two-way charging will also be supported, so your electric Hyundai or Kia could provide up to 3.5kW of power to various appliances or even to another EV. Hyundai says you could run a "midsize" air conditioner and a 55-inch TV for up to 24 hours with an E-GMP car.