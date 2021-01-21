One could argue that we already knew the most important thing about Buick's updated CUV : It looks good. The same couldn't necessarily be said of its previous incarnation, which, like several of GM's outgoing small crossovers, could be charitably described as inoffensive, but often merely looked frumpy and incoherent.

Rather than the flow-for-flow's-sake design of the outgoing model, the 2021 boasts a more chiseled, angular look, especially in Avenir guise. It also boasts a redesigned cabin and a new suite of standard tech features, including standard forward collision warning, front pedestrian braking and rear park assist. Optional goodies include a HUD, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a hands-free power liftgate.

Avenir models bake in several of the standard Envision's optional upgrades, including heated and ventilated front seats, a massaging driver's seat and heated outboard rear seats. It also offers an optional adaptive suspension.

“The all-new 2021 Envision is a tremendous opportunity for the brand,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president for Buick and GMC. “With strong, differentiated designs, and a combination of advanced technologies and premium appointments, it will stand apart in one of the industry’s most competitive segments.”

Buick has also nailed down the specs on the Envision's updated powertrain. The 2.0-liter turbo engine will make 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, with GM's twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system available as an upgrade. Both models get a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

As confirmed previously with the release of Buick's 2021 order guide, the Envision starts at $32,995 (including destination) and is available at dealers now. We expect to get our hands on one for a more thorough evaluation some time in the coming months. Stay tuned.