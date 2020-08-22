Based on an early dealer guide Cars Direct got its hands on, the 2021 Buick Envision will bring more to the market than handsome new design inside and out. The 2020 Envision in 1SV and Preferred trims starts at $33,500 plus a $1,195 destination charge, totaling $34,695. The dealer guide shows the 2021 Envision Preferred starting at $32,995 after destination, a $1,700 cut compared to this year's model. The 1SV was also listed in the guide but didn't get a price. A Buick spokesperson confirmed to Cars Direct that the Preferred trim will be the new entry-level, so it appears the 1SV could go away. The two trims are equipped the same as standard, the difference being that Preferred opens up the options menu to features like the Active Package and a powered panoramic moonroof. That pricing puts the 2021 Envision thousands of dollars under of its luxury competitors like the Acura RDX, Audi Q5, Lexus NX, and Lincoln Corsair.

The price of the middle Essence trim doesn't change, at $36,995 after destination.

The current Premium trim will be replaced by the Avenir trim. At present, the Premium trim only comes in all-wheel drive, which Buick has changed for the 2021 model year. A 2021 Envision Avenir with front-wheel drive will start at $41,395, which is $500 less than a 2020 Envision Premium with all-wheel drive. Adding power to the rear axle adds $1,800 to the price, the Envision Avenir AWD the most expensive model at $43,195. That's a $1,600 cut compared to the 2020 Envision Premium AWD.

The only engine on offer will be a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, the same engine in the 2021 Envision's E2 platform-mate, the Cadillac XT4. That output falls between the two engines that can be had on the 2020 Envision, either the base 2.5-liter four with 197 hp and 192 lb-ft, or an optional 2.0-liter turbo four with 252 hp and 295 lb-ft.

