Chevrolet traveled to the 2020 Chicago auto show to introduce the face-lifted Equinox it planned to release for the 2021 model year. The on-going coronavirus pandemic derailed those plans, and the crossover sailed into 2021 without any major changes. The firm announced that the updated model will now arrive as a 2022 model.

Sales of the 2022 Equinox are tentatively scheduled to start in summer 2021, while the updated Traverse introduced at the height of the pandemic will begin arriving on dealer lots in the third quarter of the year. "Both of those were delayed a bit due to resource reallocation, but they're going to be a big part of our plans for 2021," said Steve Majoros, the vice president of Chevrolet's marketing department, during a news conference.

Equinox sales fell by 21.7% to 270,994 units in 2020, which isn't unusual or alarming considering the context of the pandemic, but it stood proud as the second-best-selling member of the entire General Motors portfolio (first place went to the Silverado). It outsold the entire Buick brand (162,741 units), and it finished the year in the seventh spot on America's sales chart, just behind the Toyota Camry and just ahead of the Honda Civic. Traverse sales fell by 14.7% to 125,546 units in 2020.

When it finally lands, the 2022 Equinox (shown above) will offer buyers a sharper exterior design, a new RS trim that's more of an appearance package than a true performance variant, and additional tech features. An unverified report claims a 2.0-liter turbo four will return to the lineup after a brief hiatus, but it won't be the same engine last offered on the 2020 model. It will be a variant of the Cadillac XT4's four tuned to develop 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The 1.5-liter four-cylinder will soldier on as the entry-level engine.

Chevrolet will give the Traverse a similar set of updates. The changes for 2022 include a more aggressive-looking exterior design, a new infotainment system displayed on an eight-inch touchscreen, and more driving aids.

Pricing information and more specific launch details will be announced in the coming months. GMC's updated Terrain — which is closely related to the Equinox and hasn't been unveiled yet — will also break cover soon.