A revised version of the Chevy Traverse made its debut a few weeks ago, and was set to go on sale late this year as a 2021 model. But then the coronavirus came to town, and with it plant shut-downs, and now Chevrolet says we'll have to wait until "calendar 2021" to see the new SUV in showrooms, where it will be sold as the 2022 Traverse.

The update consists of a restyled front fascia, additional standard safety features, and revised tech. The redesigned front end aims to increase the family resemblance with the new 2021 Tahoe, and there are also new wheel designs. Of greater import is the expanded availability of key safety features. The revised model makes forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist, and automatic high-beams standard on all trim levels. Adaptive cruise control becomes available on more trims, and Chevrolet's vibrating Safety Alert Seat is standard on the Premier and High Country models. On the tech front, the Traverse adds a new 8-inch driver-information display, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now wireless.

All this goodness, though, is now pushed a little farther off into the future. In the meantime, it sounds as if the 2021 Traverse will be a carryover of the current model, and may have an abbreviated sales period, but Chevrolet is not yet providing further details.

