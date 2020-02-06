Chevrolet's compact Equinox crossover is getting the old nip-and-tuck for 2021, and it'll benefit from more access to safety tech and a brand-new RS trim to boot.

The Equinox has been a bit of a roller coaster for Chevy content-wise, with significant changes happening at somewhat unusual times in its lifecycle. After the current model was introduced, a diesel engine was offered as a late-availability option; that powertrain has since been discontinued already, taking one major configuration option off the table well in advance of its mid-cycle update.

Fundamentally, nothing is really changing for the 2021 model year. The Equinox will still be offered with a choice of 1.5-liter or 2.0-liter turbocharged engines, the former exclusively with a six-speed auto and the latter with GM's newer nine-speed. All trims can be had in front- or all-wheel drive configurations.

The big news for this update is the introduction of a new RS trim, which doubles as an appearance package and popular equipment bundle. It will include a gloss black grille, "Dark Android" 19-inch wheels, black interior and exterior badges and side rails, an "RS" stylized shift knob and black interior upholstery with red contrast stitching.