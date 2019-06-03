2021 GMC Terrain spied on GM's Proving Grounds

As the Chevrolet Equinox changes, so does the GMC Terrain. We saw shots of an updated Equinox not too long ago, and now our spy shooters have caught the GMC version of the crossover testing inside GM's Milford Proving Grounds. Similar to the Equinox, the Terrain is due for a mid-cycle refresh soon.
Unfortunately, GM has this compact crossover covered up heavily to make sure we can't tell what's coming yet. The midsection of the vehicle remains the same as before, and we can even see the floating roof design outlined in the back by the camouflage. We imagine the majority of the changes will come up front with a new fascia including a different grille and headlight design. If it adopts the latest from the bigger Acadia, we'll be looking at a much more upright and butch-looking grille. That look descends from the full-size Sierra, though, so we'll see how much truck GMC wants to put in its small crossover.
What will be most interesting of all is if GMC sticks to its guns with the wacky push-button shifter on the dash. The weird design has received mixed feedback, and this would be GMC's first big opportunity to respond. However, we expect most interior changes to be kept to a minimum, as this is only a mid-cycle refresh — GM completely redid everything for the full redesign in 2018. Additionally, we'll be interested to hear if the diesel will continue to be available as an option going forward.
We'll likely see the refreshed Terrain sometime after the next Equinox is revealed. As it stands, this Terrain is probably a 2021 model year vehicle, and will be revealed at the tail end of this year, or in early 2020.
