2021 Ram TRX, BMW 5 Series and the end of the Alfa Romeo 4C | Autoblog Podcast #657

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. They kick things off discussing the brand-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, discussing how it compares with its main rival, the Ford F-150 Raptor. They move on to the latest BMW 5 Series before a quick overview of the Buick Enclave. The podcast wraps up by saying goodbye to the Alfa Romeo 4C, which leaves the world after the 2020 model year.
Autoblog Podcast #657
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- What we're driving
- 2021 Ram 1500 TRX
- 2021 BMW 540i
- 2020 Buick Enclave
- Other news
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
Related Video: