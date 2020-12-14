The Alfa Romeo 4C Spider is finally making its exit. Alfa quit selling the coupe in America starting with the 2019 model year, and now the roofless version will wrap up with the 2020 model year. There will be no 2021 4C Spider in the U.S.

Alfa is not killing the 4C without a bang, though. In conjunction with the announcement of the car’s U.S. departure, Alfa has announced a 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo special edition model. It’s meant to honor the 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, which is the iconic roadgoing version of the Tipo 33 race car. It’s gorgeous and works as a fitting send off to the mid-engine sports car that kickstarted Alfa’s return to North America.

There are a number of things changed or added with the 33 Stradale Tributo, but the single biggest difference is the red transparent finish to the carbon monocoque chassis (pictured above). The normally black exposed carbon fiber is now a glowing and translucent red, and it’s rather striking. Additionally, Alfa paints it in an exclusive shade of red: Rosso Villa d’Este tri-coat. It gets gray-gold wheels, a two-tone black and “tobacco” (brown) interior and special badging on the dash, side sills and center console. Everybody who buys one will also get a special, numbered book that goes over the 4C in detail.

All 33 Stradale Tributo models will be fully loaded with options, too. Most importantly, it gets the Akropovic exhaust and race-tuned suspension. Alfa says a standard 4C with every option would be “thousands more,” so hey, you’re getting a deal. The 33 Stradale Tributo will start at $81,590, and only 33 will be built. Considering that Alfa has only sold 92 4C Spiders throughout all of FCA’s 2020 reported sales so far, they might be easier to get than you think. If you want one, Alfa says you should email (yeah, weird) them at: sales@alfaromeo.com.

Related Video: