Expanding on plans it offered Monday during a product line briefing, Hyundai announced Wednesday that it will expand its range of electrified vehicles to 10 offerings by the end of 2022. The updated lineup will include two new models in its Ioniq sub-brand, one of which will be a crossover.

Earlier this year, Hyundai announced that Ioniq will become an all-electric lineup, much like Volkswagen's battery-electric ID series. Hyundai is even taking a page from Volkswagen's product nomenclature guidebook, announcing plans to launch the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7 in the coming years. Odd-numbered models will always be crossovers or SUVs, and even-numbered models will be sedans.

The first one coming in 2021 is the Ioniq 5. Hyundai says it’s a midsize crossover based on the Hyundai 45 concept. We’ve already seen this car in spy photos out testing, assuming it would be a Hyundai. Turns out, it’s going to be an Ioniq. Hyundai says it’s going to take inspiration from the past but combine it with cutting-edge parametric pixels for a modern twist. The Ioniq 6, also teased here, borrows from the Prophecy concept and looks to be a rather intriguing sedan or four-door "coupe." Knowing Hyundai, it will probably be offered in an N or N Line variant, which means it might boast some convincing enthusiast chops.

Also confirmed in this teaser are plug-in hybrid versions of the Tucson and Santa Fe crossovers. Both of these were already known quantities, but Hyundai has been hesitant to elaborate on their plans for introducing them in the United States. This appears to be a solid confirmation that we should expect both to go on sale here by 2022.

"We’re not only developing the vehicles our customers need now, we’re also envisioning smart mobility solutions for pressing environmental and transportation needs of the future. Ultimately, this full spectrum of new technologies will promote a planet-friendly, zero-emission ecosystem as part of our 'Progress for Humanity' global vision," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.

Hyundai has spent the past several years revamping its lineup in earnest to adjust to a more crossover- and SUV-hungry market. The company hopes to tap that interest next year with the all-new Santa Cruz crossover pickup, and the Ioniq 5 crossover, the first in a series of new all-electric models. A redesigned Tucson compact crossover goes into production at Hyundai's Montgomery, Ala. plant early next year as well, alongside the aforementioned Santa Cruz.

Related Video: