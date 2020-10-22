Ford Bronco Wildland Fire Rig Concept is a classy, functional tribute to Forest Service trucks

For decades, Ford has offered Broncos in emergency vehicle form for all variety of services. One of the more well-known ones has been the U.S. Forest Service with their distinct green SUVs. With that in mind the company, along with outdoor gear manufacturer Filson, put together this 2021 Ford Bronco Wildland Fire Rig Concept. Besides being a cool concept that combines flashy show pieces with functional equipment, it also serves as a model for how the two firefighting-equipped Broncos that are being donated to the U.S. Forest Service will look like.

This concept Bronco started as a Bronco Badlands with the Sasquatch package. From there, Ford added the modular steel bumper and Warn winch that will be available to Bronco customers. It also features a custom grille and a roof rack with a Rigid Industries LED lighting. Naturally, it's all finished in the pale green and white used by the Forest Service.

Inside is a blend of high-end materials and serious equipment. At the back is a Kimtek fire skid outfitted with a 50-gallon water tank, high-pressure pump and hose. Other equipment includes a shovel, axes, a chainsaw, hardhats, a high lift jack and a drip torch. The soft top is made of fireproof nylon, and it can be rolled back and fastened with Filson bridle leather straps. The seats feature black quilted leather with green canvas panels on the sides. The canvas also appears on the door bolsters and arm rests. The grab handles were painted in a matching green. The final finishing touch is a brass Bronco logo on the steering wheel.

As previously mentioned, Ford is donating two four-door Broncos for use as forest firefighting vehicles based on this concept (though with likely more functional and pedestrian interiors). This is part of Ford's broader initiative, the Bronco Wild Fund. It's an endowment that will fund the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound USA that help with reforestation efforts and education about preserving outdoor areas and enjoying them safely. The endowment will be funded by some of the proceeds from Bronco vehicles and Ford merchandise, with the goal of raising $5 million a year to maintain it. The organization also intends to plant 1 million trees by the end of 2021.

