Right from the reveal, it's been clear that the 2021 Ford Bronco was designed with not just off-roading in mind, but customization. The company hinted at it with some of its concept variants shown for the reveal. Now the company has a slightly more realistic idea of a kitted-out Bronco called the Overland Concept.

The basis is a four-door Bronco Badlands with the 2.3-liter four-cylinder and seven-speed manual, and it gets a few off-road, visual and camping upgrades. From Ford are the modular steel bumper with a loop over the Warn winch, another Ford Performance accessory. Replacing the factory 33-inch tires and wheels are 17-inch Fifteen52 Turbomatic wheels with 35-inch BFGoodrich mud-terrain tires. Mounted to the factory roof rack is a Yakima two-person tent and a complement of Rigid Industries LED lights including a forward-facing 40-inch light bar and six little lights around the rack to provide lighting around the truck. At the back is a CB antenna mounted to the rear bumper and an ARB refrigerator and stove top in the cargo area. Ford also designed some concept MOLLE strap panels for the rear quarter windows for hooking other things onto.

As we mentioned, at least the steel bumper and Warn winch will be available through Ford Performance as accessories. They'll be available at launch, too, so you won't have to wait to start upgrading. Though Ford didn't specify which of the other accessories will be available through the company, it did say many of them will. In fact, Ford says there will be over 200 parts available to order from them for the Bronco. Any that aren't should be easily obtained from their respective manufacturers, since many of the parts are off-the-shelf products. And in regards to the 35-inch tires and 17-inch wheels, you don't have to go to the aftermarket. The Sasquatch package has the same wheel and tire combination, but with factory Ford wheels rather than Fifteen52 pieces. And of course that Sasquatch package includes locking axles, more ground clearance and big fenders. It's also available with the manual transmission now.

