We're only a couple weeks away from the reveal of the GMC Hummer EV truck and SUV. And we're expecting a lot of boasting about impressive capability and unique features. What we weren't expecting was for its infotainment system to be built on a video game engine. That's the news that has come out of Epic Games, creators of Unreal Engine, the basis of the Hummer's infotainment system.

If you've been an avid video gamer anytime in the last 20 years, Unreal Engine should be recognizable. The first version of it powered Epic's "Unreal" and "Unreal Tournament" games, and more recent versions power multiplayer hits such as Epic's "Fortnite" and Psyonix's "Rocket League." The engine has been licensed out to countless other game developers for titles by both indie developers and large game companies. But its use in the GMC Hummer will be the first time it has powered a production car's infotainment system.

Epic didn't say which version of Unreal Engine is being used in the Hummer. Presumably it's a version of Unreal Engine 4, since Unreal Engine 5 hasn't been released yet. Also, while Epic released a trailer announcing the partnership and showcasing Unreal's 3D rendering and menu developing tools, it doesn't give us a peak at what the infotainment and instruments of the Hummer will look like. The company does tout fast boot-up times, powerful graphics, and over-the-air updates as useful features included with Unreal. But for a clear look at the final product, we'll have to wait for the October 20 reveal.

