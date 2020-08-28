Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

The crossover between gearheads and gamers is growing every day. Professional race car drivers develop their chops digitally before ever stepping foot onto certain tracks thanks to racing simulators like iRacing. Entertainers like T-Pain are simultaneously diving into both automotive and gaming ventures.We even see the overlap first-hand every on our very own livestreams, where car enthusiasts of all ages from around the world join us to talk about not only their favorite cars, but also, their favorite racing and driving games. Because of all the hype, we wanted to create a place on Autoblog to talk about the gaming news of the week, and how it might relate to the automotive world (and for any parents out there, we'll try to help you make sense of some of the madness.) Enter: Autoblog's Gaming Roundup. Let's dive in.

There's a new Nintendo Switch now?

Well, not quite yet, but according to this Bloomberg report one is on the way. Currently, there are two versions of the Switch: The regular version and the Switch Lite. The regular version is slightly bigger and can connect to your TV as well as be used as a handheld. The Switch Lite is smaller and a handheld-only device. According to the report, the main difference for this new version of the console is that it will feature a 4K screen and potentially an updated CPU, though none of this is confirmed.

The second part to the rumor is that there are going to be several first-party (Nintendo-made) games announced next year to coincide with the launch. That got us thinking... It's been 7 years since the last new Mario Kart game, and at the time of writing, 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' is currently the best selling game on the Switch with nearly 28 million copies sold. It's an incredible racing game, but it's getting a little long in the tooth. This could be an opportunity introduce the next title in the franchise and release it in stunning 4K. Unfortunately, though, we're not sure if the new console iteration opens many doors for more third-party racing games to come to the system in the future. The fact is, the Switch is underpowered compared to its contemporaries, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and by next year, it'll be competing with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, widening the gap even further. It's possible to compress large, graphics-intensive games for the Switch – games like WRC 8 and V-Rally 4 run just fine on the system – but that requires time, effort, and money, and can result in a product that doesn't live up to the quality of the main releases. As such, those developers will be asking more frequently whether it's worth that extra effort to do a port, even if the rumored new Switch supports a 4K screen.

With new consoles coming up, what's going to be the new best way to play racing games?

How nice of you to ask! Up to this point, we've been playing on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch only on our live streams, Tuesday and Thursday 2pm - 4pm EST, join us and hop into a session! But outside of those two consoles, I've also been slowly, secretly building a PC. It's almost done, so I'll be sharing it on the stream in the next few weeks. Everyone has different gaming needs, but for me, neither of the new consoles really excited me and I wanted the superior performance of a PC, so that's why I went this route. A PC also comes with the benefit of PC-exclusive games like the smash-hit 'iRacing', you know, the game that all of the NASCAR racers briefly switched to a few months back? That game and others like it are only playable (for now) on PC, so in the interest of being the best mediocre racing gamer out there, that's where I'll be. I'll talk more about my specific build in later posts, but for now, I've been marveling at how cool even just the case looks.