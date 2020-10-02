Last we heard from the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, Porsche announced it was delayed until 2021. Porsche’s priorities had switched to production of the standard Taycan, as demand was stronger than expected. That doesn’t mean development has ground to a halt, though, as one of our spy shooters just caught the Cross Turismo in what looks like little to no camouflage.

The last set of spy photos we saw of this Taycan variant were also fairly revealing, but Porsche was still obscuring our view of the rear window and hatch area. This new set reveals all, showing us exactly what the new Cross Turismo is going to look like. As expected, it’s essentially a lifted, wagon version of the regular Taycan sedan.

Seeing them both in the same photo highlights the higher ride height and increased wheel gap in the Cross Turismo version of the Taycan. The wagon still has a car-like low ride height compared to crossovers, but it’s definitely a smidge further off the ground than the standard Taycan. We’re happy to see it riding on the same gorgeous two-tone wheels that are available on the Taycan, showing off its gigantic brakes. They look fantastic and represent a gorgeous, consistent Taycan touch.

The front end design is nearly identical between the two of them. Putting roof rails on the Cross Turismo ups the ruggedness of the look, but it’s still an extremely classy car. It’s tough to say what Porsche will ultimately do with the fenders. They appear as though they’re painted on this car, but it could be clever camouflage to cover up black plastic cladding.

We know the Taycan Cross Turismo will debut sometime in 2021, but there’s no hard date on it outside of Porsche claiming “early 2021.” Until all the details are available, enjoy these spy shots that essentially show the car as it will appear in production form.

