The Porsche Taycan is getting a longroof wagon variant, and while we’ve seen it out testing before, these new shots reveal the car with next to no camouflage covering it. As more of the tape and cladding comes off, it's starting to look more like a Panamera Sport Turismo.

In fact, if we didn’t know this EV variant was in the works, one could easily assume that we’re looking at a Panamera Sport Turismo from the back. One glance at the front of this car screams Taycan in our faces, though. The signature scooped headlights are clear as can be on this car, leading into the vents on the front bumper. Production wheels and flashy yellow calipers are plenty visible. Similar to the regular Taycan, the lower part of the grille has a visible opening — even the hood design matches. That’s no surprise, because these two cars are likely identical from the steering wheel forward.

It’s when we move our eyes rearward that the changes come into focus. Despite lifting the camouflage off most of the car, Porsche is still hiding its plans for the rear window out back. Previous spy shots looked the same, but it doesn’t look quite as mismatched and disjointed in these photos. We imagine the rear taillight treatment is going to be the same as that on the Taycan sedan, only translated to a rear hatch. A fair amount of snow is covering what’s going on further below, but it’s a fairly normal wagon-shaped rear end.

We expect to see the Cross Turismo make its official debut at the end of 2020. Porsche previously confirmed its existence and predicted release back in March this year. With this much camouflage already off, Porsche appears to be on track for that release. The regular Taycan Turbo made big news today with the release of its official 201-mile EPA-rated range. As Porsche normally does, the Taycan Cross Turismo will likely come in a bunch of different versions, with a potential Turbo model being the quickest. If the normal Taycan rollout is anything to go by, we’ll expect to see several variants of the Cross Turismo shown over the course of a few months to a year.