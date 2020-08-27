Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo launch delayed

Porsche will launch a more spacious variant of its Taycan electric car later than planned, citing strong demand for the initial model in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cross Turismo version of the vehicle will debut in early 2021 instead of late this year, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume told reporters Wednesday. The sports-car maker won’t cancel any car projects as a result of the market gyrations triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and expects to sustain a double-digit profit margin this year.

“The change is no disadvantage for us; we just optimized the cycle plan,” Blume said. Porsche “looks to the future with confidence” because recovering demand in China helped the company generate more earnings than any other European automaker in the first half of the year.

Volkswagen AG’s most lucrative brand has proven more resilient so far than peers that struggled to cope with the unprecedented slump brought on by Covid-19. Porsche, Tesla Inc. and Toyota Motor Corp. remained profitable in the first half while others suffered steep losses after the outbreak shuttered factories and showrooms.