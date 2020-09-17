Well, the rumors were true. The 2021 Mazda CX-30 subcompact crossover will be offered with a 227-horsepower turbocharged engine producing 310 pound-feet of torque. Dubbed the 2.5 Turbo, the new entry will come with standard all-wheel drive when it goes on sale later this year.

Following in the footsteps of the lower-slung Mazda3 sedan and hatchback, the CX-30 gets the 2.5-liter turbocharged engine that was previously reserved for the company's larger offerings. Capable of producing 250 hp and 320 lb-ft with 93 octane gas, the grunty four-cylinder has revived some of the old "Zoom-Zoom" that many felt the company's lineup was lacking after the demise of Mazda's 2.3-liter turbocharged engine and Ford-sourced V6.

"The 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo will help uplift itself in its class with elevated performance and capability, new advanced technologies and superb craftsmanship and design," Mazda said in its announcement.

For once, that's not marketing hyperbole. In the mainstream market, there's nothing in its class with this much going on under the hood — period. The 200-plus-horsepower subcompact crossover is a thing of luxury manufacturers, which should tell you just how serious Mazda is about pushing into premium territory. Don't believe us? Check the numbers:

BMW X1/X2: 228 hp & 259 lb-ft.

Mercedes-Benz GLA250: 208 hp & 258 lb-ft.

Audi Q3: 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft.

You won't see these figures coming from the Honda HR-V or Toyota C-HR, that's for sure. Even the meatier offerings in the segment hit the wall at about 200 horses. For once, Mazda is ahead of the mainstream market, and with the CX-30, is simply adding more upside to an already practical, high-quality and enjoyable car.

Mazda says the CX-30 2.5 Turbo will be available before the end of the year. While final pricing and packaging information won't come until we're closer to its eventual on-sale date, the CX-30 tends to run about $1,000 more expensive than the equivalent Mazda3 hatchback, so we're inclined to expect a starting MSRP of around $33,000 for the high-output CX-30.