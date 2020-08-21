Mazda is giving us all of the turbos, and we’re not going to complain. CarsDirect reports that the 2021 Mazda CX-30 will feature a turbocharged variant called the CX-30 2.5 Turbo. We have great confidence that this intel obtained via “an early order guide” is legit. The CX-30 is essentially a lifted and crossover-ized Mazda3, and Mazda announced the Turbo variant of that car a short time ago.

Just like the Mazda3, CarsDirect reports this one will be equipped with Mazda’s 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It’ll make 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque when run on 93 octane. Use regular gas, and those numbers tick down to 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet. The CX-30 is currently only available with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder that makes 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque.

The similarities between the CX-30 and Mazda3 continue. You’ll only be able to get the CX-30 Turbo with all-wheel drive. It’ll come with larger tailpipes, turbo badging and be available in a top-of-the-line Premium Plus trim, too. That trim adds a number of features that are exclusive in the Mazda3 Turbo, so we expect the same for the CX-30. It’ll also cost a good chunk of change more than the base CX-30.

Prices will reportedly start at $31,000 for the CX-30 Turbo, and go all the way up to $35,000 in the highest trim level. These prices are obviously encroaching on CX-5 territory, but the cheapest CX-5 with the same turbo engine is $36,235.

Just like the Mazda3 Turbo, we can guarantee the CX-30 Turbo won’t be available with a manual transmission. That means Mazda’s six-speed automatic will be doing the shifting. CarsDirect claims that Mazda intends to start producing the CX-30 Turbo in November this year, so the wait to buy won’t be terribly long.

