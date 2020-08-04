Following its introduction a few weeks ago, we now have official pricing for the 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo. The most affordable version is the sedan starting at $30,845. The hatchback adds $1,000 for a total of $31,845. The full list of standard features hasn't been announced, but either model comes standard with all-wheel-drive, an automatic transmission and the turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder that makes 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque on premium fuel.

A higher Premium Plus trim is available for the turbo Mazda3, too. It starts at $33,395 for the sedan and $34,695 for the hatchback. One of the key features added to the Premium Plus is an "Aero Kit" that adds front and rear spoilers to the hatchback, and a rear spoiler to the sedan. An enhanced version with sideskirts and a rear diffuser is also available for an additional $1,075. The complete kit is available as an option on the base turbo hatchback for $1,900. The trim also adds leather upholstery, navigation, low-speed lane-keep assist called "Traffic Jam Assist," parking sensors and rear automatic emergency braking. Furthermore, you can add 18-inch BBS forged wheels to not just the turbo 3, but any model, and a full set will cost you $3,675.80.

At the other end of the spectrum is the revived Mazda3 with a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter engine. It makes just 155 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque and is only available on the sedan with an automatic transmission and front-wheel-drive. It starts $21,445, bringing the base price for the small Mazda down by $1,000. The base price for the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter sedan still starts at $22,445.

One final note, the Mazda3 2.5 S with Premium Package remains the only way to get a manual transmission in the Mazda3. It starts at $28,795. You can see the full breakdown of pricing below.

Mazda3 2.0 Sedan FWD: $21,445



Mazda3 2.5 S Sedan FWD: $22,445 Hatchback FWD: $23,445



Mazda3 2.5 S Select Sedan FWD: $23,645 Hatchback FWD: $24,645 Sedan AWD: $25,045 Hatchback AWD: $26,045



Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred Sedan FWD: $25,295 Hatchback FWD: $26,295 Sedan AWD: $26,695 Hatchback AWD: $27,695



Mazda3 2.5 S Premium Sedan FWD: $27,795 Hatchback FWD: $28,795 Sedan AWD: $29,195 Hatchback AWD: $30,195



Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Sedan: $30,845 Hatchback: $31,845



Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus Sedan: $33,395 Hatchback: $34,695



Related Video: