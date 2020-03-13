The 2020 Mazda CX-30 has come out of the gate swinging on the safety front, earning the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick award in its first year on the market.

Mazda's new baby crossover earned a "Good" rating in all six of the Institute's crashworthiness categories (driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint) and its accident avoidance system was rated "Superior."

Sadly, only one set of available headlights was rated "Acceptable" or better, which kept the CX-30 out of the running for the coveted Top Safety Pick+ award. The best-rated lamps available on the CX-30 are actually those that come standard. The curve-adaptive units offered as an optional upgrade were rated "Poor" due to excessive glare.

For 2020, IIHS made the guidelines for earning Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ awards even more stringent. Up until 2019, cars needed only to earn an "Acceptable" rating in the passenger-side small overlap test to qualify for a Top Safety Pick. For 2020, that has been raised to "Good."

The bigger challenge for many OEMs will be headlights. To earn Top Safety Pick+, a vehicle cannot be sold with any headlight configuration that does not earn at least an "Acceptable" rating.