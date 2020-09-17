Most three-row family crossovers are just minivans in disguise. What's going on inside them matters far more than the oily bits – it's the number of cupholders that count, not cylinders. The 2021 Ford Explorer is different. Although certainly spacious and family friendly, the latest Explorer is for those who want their SUV to have guts. The standard 2.3-liter turbo engine pumps out more power and torque than its competitors' V6 engines, while bettering their fuel economy as well. The optional V6 engines, meanwhile, are turbocharged and obliterate everything else in the segment, topping out at 400 horsepower in the Explorer ST. Even the Explorer Hybrid puts an emphasis on performance. Basically, between those engines and the Explorer's rear-wheel-drive platform, there's nothing minivan about it.

Other strong suits include its vast cargo capacity and ample standard feature content, however, in most other regards, the Explorer is merely average for the segment. The Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade deliver higher-quality cabins with more passenger space (among many other talents). The Mazda CX-9 has the sort of car-like driving experience you might expect but won't get with the rear-drive Explorer. The Toyota Highlander Hybrid gets vastly better fuel economy than the Explorer Hybrid. The Lincoln Aviator actually costs less than the Explorer Platinum despite its stronger performance and far ritzier cabin.

We could go on, but in short, the Explorer is definitely worth a look, especially if getting an SUV with guts is appealing. Just make sure to look elsewhere as well.

What's new for 2021?

The Explorer was all-new last year, yet there are a number of small changes and updates made for 2021. The top trim levels receive "enhanced interior finishes," which sounds good in theory – the cabins of the pricey Limited, ST and Platinum were underwhelming. There are also some minor feature changes, most notably the XLT's standard heated front seats and newly optional Appearance Package that adds various bits of dark gray trim. Mechanical updates include upgraded brakes for the ST and transmission paddle shifters added as standard to the Limited Hybrid, ST and Platinum. Finally, there are multiple new wheel choices and some different paint choices.

However, the most significant difference is actually the price. The base price drops by $540, while savings on the various upper trim levels are between $2,000 and $4,000.

What's the Explorer's interior and in-car technology like?

The Explorer has a more visually interesting cabin than what you'll find in a Dodge Durango, Honda Pilot or Subaru Ascent, but the unremarkable quality of its plastics is a real letdown. Ford apparently upgraded some finishes in the top trim levels for 2021, but we haven't seen the results in person yet. Here's hoping those finishes include something better than the "wood" that was present for 2020. In any event, you'll undoubtedly find far nicer cabins in terms of quality, design and value for your money in the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade and Toyota Highlander.

Every Explorer comes standard with Ford's Sync3 infotainment interface. It responds well to inputs and swipe gestures, icons are easily read and pressed, and feature content is typically robust for this segment. That includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, although we've found that too many of their functions are locked out while in motion. We ended up using Sync3's native controls for navigation or playing music from a smartphone.

Now, while every Explorer has Sync3, the screen that controls it differs. The standard 8-inch touchscreen is easy to see and reach, and we like the extra smartphone-holding bin below it. That disappears with the 10.1-inch vertically oriented touchscreen, which is optional only on Platinum and ST, and doesn't improve functionality as you might expect. The Platinum's 12.3-inch digital instrument panel is far more successful and even changes its design based on the one of seven possible drive modes selected.

How big is the Explorer?

The current Explorer is larger than both its predecessor and most competitors. At 198.8 inches long, only the gargantuan Chevy Traverse is larger. Thankfully, it doesn't feel that big when behind the wheel.

Inside, the Explorer's dimensions indicate it has more second- and third-row legroom than all of its three-row competitors except the Traverse. However, in person we've found it to be less spacious than its dimensions would indicate, especially in the third row. While there's tons of headroom back there, it's largely the result of a low-mounted seat. So while there's literally more space between rows, your passengers (even kids) are less likely to be comfortable since their butts will be too close to the ground and their legs less supported. They'll be happier in a Traverse, Kia Telluride or Hyundai Palisade.

The cargo area is as good as its dimensions would indicate, however. Thanks to a removable floor panel, there is more space behind the raised third row than any competitor. The differences in maximum cargo space (all rows lowered) between competitors are negligible, but those extra cubes behind the way-back could mean the difference between bringing all your luggage, buying a roof box or making someone sit with a duffle bag on their lap for three hours.