Ford shocked enthusiasts when it unveiled an electric, Mustang-derived dragster with 1,400 horsepower. It finally let the model loose on a drag strip to find out how much time it takes to sprint through the quarter-mile.

Developed jointly by the company's Performance division and Cascadia Motion, the dragster is called Cobra Jet 1400, a name that references its output. Though Ford might need to change it, because its engineers realized the battery-powered drivetrain actually delivers 1,502 horses, a figure that puts it on par with the Bugatti Chiron. It cracked the quarter-mile in 8.27 seconds at 168 mph, a figure that makes it a few tenths of a second quicker than the last Cobra Jet introduced in 2018. It was powered by a 5.2-liter V8, and its time checked in at about 8.5 seconds.

Popping the hood reveals an assortment of orange high-voltage wires that connect the drivetrain's components. Power comes from four electric motors that spin at up to 10,000 rpm, though details about the battery pack remain under wraps. Ford claimed it's just scratching the surface of what's possible with electrification.