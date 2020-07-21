Remember when we saw that wild, stripped down Ford Mustang Mach-E rippin’ mystery donuts like they’d cure COVID? Well, mystery solved. This here is the more completely assembled version, the Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype, built by Ford Performance and Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s RTR Vehicles, and it’s an all-electric beast of the most savage variety.

You might have already guessed that the 1400 in the name indicates available horsepower the builders are targeting, just like the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 we saw earlier this year. While that one was destined for the drag strip, the Mach-E 1400 is designed for that and more, including the gymkhana course.

As such, it has a total of seven motors — three at the front differential, and four at the rear. In all, we’re looking at the aforementioned 1,400-hp target, along with 2,300 pound-feet of torque and 2,300 pounds of downforce at 160 miles per hour (just look at all that aero work in carbon fiber!). That power and layout can be tinkered with front and rear for different purposes, whether front-, rear- or all-wheel drive is desired for track or drifting duty. Ford says it’ll use “completely different front-end configurations like control arms and steering changes” for different applications. It also has regenerative braking for energy recovery, Brembo brakes for stopping performance, and a hydraulic handbrake system specially designed for drifting, with integrated powertrain controls that can cut power to the rear motors.