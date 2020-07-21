Remember when we saw that wild, stripped down Ford Mustang Mach-E rippin’ mystery donuts like they’d cure COVID? Well, mystery solved. This here is the more completely assembled version, the Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype, built by Ford Performance and Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s RTR Vehicles, and it’s an all-electric beast of the most savage variety.
You might have already guessed that the 1400 in the name indicates available horsepower the builders are targeting, just like the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 we saw earlier this year. While that one was destined for the drag strip, the Mach-E 1400 is designed for that and more, including the gymkhana course.
As such, it has a total of seven motors — three at the front differential, and four at the rear. In all, we’re looking at the aforementioned 1,400-hp target, along with 2,300 pound-feet of torque and 2,300 pounds of downforce at 160 miles per hour (just look at all that aero work in carbon fiber!). That power and layout can be tinkered with front and rear for different purposes, whether front-, rear- or all-wheel drive is desired for track or drifting duty. Ford says it’ll use “completely different front-end configurations like control arms and steering changes” for different applications. It also has regenerative braking for energy recovery, Brembo brakes for stopping performance, and a hydraulic handbrake system specially designed for drifting, with integrated powertrain controls that can cut power to the rear motors.
Providing the energy for all this horseplay isn’t a lithium-ion pack, but a 56.8-kilowatt-hour battery using more old-school nickel-manganese-cobalt chemistry. Made up of pouch cells, Ford chose this battery type for high performance and rate of discharge. It uses a dielectric coolant to help minimize charge times. We imagine that battery gets depleted pretty quickly when driven the way it’s meant to be, so quick charging is important in maximizing drive time.
While electric cars are traditionally associated with efficiency, the Mustang Mach-E serves as the perfect opportunity to exemplify performance in electric propulsion. The creation of something as aggressively potent as the Mach-E 1400 only helps to solidify this conception of electric cars as enthusiast or motorsport vehicles. “Getting behind the wheel of this car has completely changed my perspective on what power and torque can be, said Vaughn Gittin Jr. in a statement. “This experience is like nothing you’ve ever imagined, except for maybe a magnetic roller coaster.” We can only imagine.
We’ll be curious to see how this project continues to unfold. In the meantime, we can expect to see the Mustang Mach-E 1400’s first public exhibition at an unspecified NASCAR event in the near future.
Related Video: