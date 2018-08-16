2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet is ready for the drag strip

Ford has just unveiled the 2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet drag car to celebrate the model's 50th anniversary, and it's mean-looking. It's also fast. As previously reported, it features a bigger-displacement version of the Mustang GT's Coyote engine at 5.2 liters. On top of it is a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger, and power is sent rearward to a Ford 9-inch solid axle. Ford claims it can do the quarter-mile in the mid-8-second range at 150 mph or more.
Supporting this classic drag car setup are a variety of components that should make it a serious racer. The live axle is suspended by a four-link suspension with panhard bars and an anti-roll bar. It also has adjustable coilover shocks. Custom branded wheels and "low-drag disc brakes" are fitted to each corner. Inside, the driver sits in FIA-certified racing seats and is protected by an NHRA-approved roll cage.
The 2018 Cobra Jet has a bigger engine and faster claimed times than its 2016 predecessor. As such, it's not surprising Ford is charging more for this model. Whereas the 2016 had an MSRP just under $100,000, the new model will go for $130,000. That may seem like a lot of money for a Mustang that is meant only for straight lines, but there will only be 68 of them (in honor of the original model's 1968 debut), it's an anniversary model, and it is a legitimate race car. If you're cool with the price, you can order one up in either Race Red or Oxford White, and either color can be had with optional 50th anniversary graphics. If you're not cool with the price, well, the regular Mustang GT is also pretty fun at the drag strip, and it costs a fraction of the Cobra Jet's price.
You can see the Cobra Jet this weekend at the Woodward Dream Cruise.
