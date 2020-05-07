The mainline "Dirt" racing game series is back this fall with "Dirt 5." While the "Dirt Rally" spin-off series has focused on highly realistic and technical stage rally and rallycross events, the main "Dirt" games have combined a variety of off-road disciplines in one package. And from the looks of it, "Dirt 5" will be one of, if not the most diverse entry in the series.

Between the trailer and the screenshots, we get a feel for the different vehicles included, such as professional rally cars and buggies, as well as more street-legal vehicles like the Ariel Nomad and 1967 Ford Mustang fastback. Codemasters, the developer and publisher of the series, also notes that players will be able to customize paint schemes to an extent never available in a "Dirt" game before.