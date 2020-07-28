Ford's resurrected Bronco will begin arriving in showrooms in the spring 2021, but demand is so high that some reservation holders — and those who haven't secured their spot in line yet — will need to wait until early 2022 to put the off-roader in their driveway. This 18-month wait will likely continue to grow in the coming weeks.

"Reservations have been so popular that some Bronco customers may not receive their SUV until 2022," a Ford spokesperson told Car & Driver. Deliveries of both the two- and the four-door model are still on track to begin in the spring of 2021, but Ford noted the first examples will reach customers in June instead of April. Summer 2021 starts on June 21, so the Blue Oval will keep its word even if it delays deliveries by a few weeks.

Ford hasn't provided reservation numbers, but it announced every example of the limited-run First Edition model was spoken for a few short hours after the model made its debut on July 13. Although overwhelming demand convinced the company to double production from 3,500 to 7,000 units, the variant remains sold out.

Motorists who sent Ford a refundable, $100 deposit to secure one of the first Broncos built will be asked to confirm their order in December 2020. They will work with their nearest dealer to configure and pay for the SUV, and Ford previously explained it will fill orders in roughly the same sequence they were received in. It added it will build customer-ordered Broncos before it begins manufacturing stock units, so don't expect to find one lingering outside (or inside) your nearest Ford dealer until 2022. Lightly used models are expected to keep their value, too.

Alternatively, motorists who want to quench their Bronco thirst before 2022 can sign up for a 2021 Bronco Sport. Smaller, cheaper, and less rugged than the Bronco, it's scheduled to enter production in late 2020, and deliveries will start before the end of the year. As of writing, it doesn't sound like there's an unusually long wait for it. As for the rumored, Jeep Gladiator-fighting pickup, it's not due out until the 2023 model year at the earliest.

