2021 Ford Bronco pricing starts at $30,000

In addition to being fully revealed, Ford is taking reservations for the 2021 Ford Bronco in all trim levels. It's a fully refundable deposit, but you're still going to want to know what you'll have to pay when the SUV is available, if nothing else to figure out how much Bronco you can afford. (The reservation web page appears to be overwhelmed as of Monday evening.)

At the bare minimum, you'll need $29,995 ($28,500 MSRP and $1,495 destination) for the base, two-door Bronco with the seven-speed manual transmission. Worth noting is that is just barely more expensive than a 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport two-door, which comes in at $29,790. If you want the four-door version of the base Bronco, you'll be spending an extra $4,700 for a total of $34,695. The price gap between this Bronco and the Wrangler Unlimited is a bit larger, with the Wrangler coming in at $33,290.

Besides the base Bronco, there are six other trims, and the prices can climb quite high. The most expensive base price on a Bronco is the four-door First Edition, which rings in at $64,995, and is equipped with every option offered. The two-door version comes in at $60,800. You can see the full range of Bronco pricing listed below.

Base Two-door: $29,995 Four-door: $34,695



Big Bend Two-door: $34,880 Four-door: $37,375



Black Diamond Two-door: $37,545 Four-door: $40,040



Outer Banks Two-door: $40,450 Four-door: $42,945



Badlands Two-door: $43,590 Four-door: $46,085



Wildtrak Two-door: $50,370 Four-door: $52,865



First Edition

Two-door: $60,800 Four-door: $64,995



Related coverage:

Related video: