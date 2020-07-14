Making its debut alongside its truck-based bigger brother the Bronco, the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is here to capture buyers who like the Bronco look and feel, but want something a little smaller and easier to manage around town. With that comes a price that slots in below the big model at $28,155 ($26,660 MSRP and $1,495 destination fee). That is quite close to the $29,995 two-door Bronco, though a significant discount compared to the four-door Bronco that starts at $34,695.

The Bronco Sport is in kind of an odd space as far as price and size are concerned. It's a bit smaller than the Ford Escape, but its base price puts it above many subcompact crossovers. One of its closest competitors based on price and off-road orientation would likely be the Jeep Cherokee. It starts at $27,335, but at that price you only get front-wheel drive while the Bronco Sport has all-wheel drive as standard. Power for those base models is similar, with the Cherokee just a bit behind with 180 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque to the Ford's 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet. (Check back for a specs comparison of the Bronco Sport, Cherokee and Compass.)

In addition to the base Bronco Sport trim, there are four others. At the top is the Bronco Sport First Edition at $39,995. The entire lineup's pricing is listed below.

Base: $28,155





Big Bend: $29,655





Outer Banks: $33,655





Badlands: $34,155





$34,155 First Edition: $39,995

