Since the 2021 BMW 5 Series has been refreshed, it's also time for a new batch of BMW M Performance parts to customize it. The company revealed a whole range of visual and performance upgrades for the midsize luxury sport sedan in both standard 5 Series and M5 trims. The latter even gets a few exclusive parts.
The standard 5 Series shown above can be adorned with loads of carbon fiber body parts. The front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, two types of trunk-lid spoiler, grille, fender vents and mirror caps are all made of the lightweight material. A couple of new wheel designs are available, as well. The inside can have some carbon fiber, too, with an M steering wheel and carbon fiber paddles. For actual performance, the only upgrade is a set of drilled brake rotors. Sportier sounding mufflers are also available.
The M5 gets a similar set of visual enhancements to the outside. But there are a number of exclusive parts. The forged wheels are restricted to the M5 models, and they feature a spoke design that's supposedly more aerodynamic than other M5 wheels. Stripe accents on the front lip and rear bumper in the M brand's three colors are another exclusive, as are a carbon fiber-accented steering wheel with the same M colors in the stitching with a blue 12 o'clock mark and a carbon fiber engine cover. For performance, the M5 can be fitted with a height-adjustable coilover suspension that can lower the car just over 3/4 of an inch and are compatible with the stock electronically adjustable shocks. More aggressive brake pads and a sports exhaust are also available.
Pricing and availability for these parts haven't been announced yet, but they should be available soon, since the new 5 Series was due in showrooms this month.
