Since the 2021 BMW 5 Series has been refreshed, it's also time for a new batch of BMW M Performance parts to customize it. The company revealed a whole range of visual and performance upgrades for the midsize luxury sport sedan in both standard 5 Series and M5 trims. The latter even gets a few exclusive parts.

The standard 5 Series shown above can be adorned with loads of carbon fiber body parts. The front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, two types of trunk-lid spoiler, grille, fender vents and mirror caps are all made of the lightweight material. A couple of new wheel designs are available, as well. The inside can have some carbon fiber, too, with an M steering wheel and carbon fiber paddles. For actual performance, the only upgrade is a set of drilled brake rotors. Sportier sounding mufflers are also available.