Hyundai is pushing its N performance brand quite hard as of late. Following up on the Veloster N and i30 N are multiple N-Line variants and even a full-fledged Kona N. Europe will get yet another N model in the 2021 Hyundai i20 N, which has been spied with very little camouflage.

The subcompact hatchback features the redesigned bodywork of the new generation shown a few months ago. That includes the large front grille, headlights that blend into it, and full-width taillights. For the N specifically, the changes start at the front with larger outboard grilles that house round fog lights. It also gets a slightly more aggressive front splitter and a main grille with a different mesh to the standard model.

Moving around the car, we find deeper side skirts, which lead to a rear bumper with a big diffuser. On either end of the diffuser are reflectors, and in the middle is a triangular rear fog light. This is a nod to other N models that have a triangular rear brake light. The actual brake light on the i20 N is the same as the regular one, and isn't integrated into the rear wing. Speaking of which, the rear wing on this car stands taller than on some other N models. Also of note is the single rear exhaust tip, a deviation from the dual outlets of other N cars.

Details on the mechanicals haven't been revealed, but it will reportedly use a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder. Odds are it's the engine used in various Hyundais such as the U.S.-market Veloster Turbo, and it should have around 200 horsepower and a similar amount of torque. It will probably have a manual transmission and front-wheel drive. It's also definitely not coming here, since the regular one isn't sold here either.

