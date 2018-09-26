Hyundai i30 Fastback N revealed, but still not for the U.S.

Hyundai just revealed a car that we won't get stateside, the i30 Fastback N. This four-door fastback gets the same N treatment as the i30 N hatchback, another fast Hyundai that isn't sold here. We all love a good hatchback, but the Fastback variant looks a bit more handsome and mature comparatively. It's hard not to like the lines, especially after hearing the loud, crackling exhaust that pops aggressively on the overrun.
Just like the i30 N hatchback in Europe and the Veloster N we're getting here, the Fastback gets the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with two power outputs available. The base N makes 246 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, but the Performance package nets you 271 horsepower. It also has a temporary overboost feature that unleashes 279 pound-feet of torque for a limited period. It's almost the exact same power as the Veloster N, but that car is rated at 250 and 275 horsepower in its two trim levels. The Fastback N is said to get to 62 mph in 6.4 and 6.1 seconds respectively. A six-speed manual will remain as the only transmission offering for the time being.
Hyundai hasn't officially mentioned it yet, but a video it released essentially confirms the presence of its electronic limited-slip differential for this car. We expect it to be offered as part of the Performance package like it is in the other N variants. The Fastback N is set to make its world debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, but Hyundai made an entertaining video of its World Rally Championship drivers racing about Denmark and released some preliminary info today. If you haven't heard the exhaust for any of Hyundai's N cars, then here's your chance; it's pretty awesome.
