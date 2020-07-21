The upcoming 2022 Hyundai Kona N has been spotted again. This time it was in the vicinity of the Nürburgring and wearing much less camouflage. As a result, we have our best look yet at "Kona the Destroyer," with peeks at the grille and front fascia as well as other details.

The nose is surprisingly uncovered, which gives us a look at the new grille. It looks wider and more upswept than the current one. Not only that, but it's not as tall, with a thick section dividing it from the lower air inlet. The distinctive slot above the grille looks to be gone, too. The changes are dramatic enough to make us wonder if the regular Kona will be refreshed to be closer to the N model. The main grille insert is very open for lots of air flow, and the mesh pattern has a lot of detail.

Moving to the sides, we get a look at what are probably the production wheels for the Kona N. The spokes form some stylish concentric stars. As previously seen, these wheels house significantly larger brakes than regular Kona. The side skirts are generally exposed, and they don't look much more aggressive than the standard car's. It does look like the doors don't get as much plastic body cladding above the skirts.

At the back, the rear wing is fully exposed. It shows that the Kona N will get the signature triangular brake light like the Kona N and European i30 N. The rear diffuser panel is also uncovered and it's tall with aggressive slats. Even with the whole diffuser in view, the tailpipes still look quite large.

When the Kona N launches, it should either get the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine from the Veloster N in 250- and 275-horsepower variants, or potentially the turbocharged 2.5-liter engine rumored for the Veloster and coming to the Sonata N-Line and Kia K5 GT. That engine will make 290 horsepower in the midsize sedans. It will probably be available with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. We'll also be curious to see if the Kona N is offered with all-wheel considering its status as a crossover. We expect it to be revealed sometime next year in time for the 2022 model year.

